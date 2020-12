Snowstorm in the northeast could disrupt shipment of coronavirus vaccine

ABC NEWS– Millions are in the path of a major storm headed for the northeast, which is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in some places.

The big storm is also threatening to disrupt an already overworked shipping industry as carriers try to move doses of the COVID-19 vaccine while keeping up with higher than usual holiday demand.

ABC’s Gio Benitez has more.