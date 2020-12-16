Lawmakers report “great deal of progress” on coronavirus aid package discussions

ABC NEWS– A meeting of Capitol Hill’s four most senior lawmakers are hurrying to craft another coronavirus aid package this week, before the holidays and the expiration of several key aid provisions. Lawmakers have reported a “great deal of progress.”

While a potential deal on a second package is inching forward, a bill that passes both chambers of Congress can’t come soon enough, as millions of families across the country stand to lose the roofs over their heads in the next two weeks.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has more from Washington, where an agreement may be around the corner.