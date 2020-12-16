MLB recognizes ‘Negro League’ as part of major leagues

Members of the Negro Leagues played form 1920-1938

(ABC News) — Major League Baseball (MLB) is being reclassified 100 years after being banned from playing in the Major or American Leagues. This historic move is about to change baseball record books forever. The Major Leagues says they are now declaring that the Negro Leagues , which played from 1920 to 1938 say they will officially recognize them as part of the Major leagues .

ABC’s David Muir reports.