Recent surveys say African Americans are expressing more concern about being vaccinated for COVID-19

ABC NEWS– There’s been hope and some hesitation surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine. Recent surveys find that Black Americans are expressing higher rates of concern about getting vaccinated. The NAACP hosted a virtual town hall last night hoping to overcome those fears, featuring the African American doctor at the center of one of the biggest vaccine breakthroughs.

ABC’s TJ Holmes has more details about the life saving vaccine.