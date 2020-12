A look at the details of the new coronavirus aid package

ABC NEWS– Congress passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package overnight that will finally deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals as well as resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The package approves another round of direct checks of $600 per adult and $600 per child, as well as $300 to weekly unemployment payments.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has more from Washington.