First doses of Moderna vaccine are being administered in the U.S.

ABC NEWS– Injections of the newly authorized Moderna vaccine are now underway in the United States. In Boston, health care workers at the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center were among the first people to receive Moderna’s vaccine. This comes as the nation sees its worst month yet of the pandemic, and a new daily hospitalization record set Monday of more than 115,000 people are fighting the disease in hospital beds.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest from New York.