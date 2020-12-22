President Trump says he won’t sign COVID relief bill unless it is amended

(ABC NEWS)— President Donald Trump is now saying he won’t sign the COVID-19 relief bill sent for his approval after representatives from the Trump administration worked to get a bill the president was willing to sign.

Trump tweeted Congress should amend the $900 billion stimulus package and send it back to him. In a video, he asks them to amend the $600 direct payments to $2,000 and to get rid of the “wasteful” items before he signs it.

“Send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me,” the President says in the video posted Tuesday on Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/v9Rdjz6DNu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2020

Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate had debated the relief bill for months along with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. The secretary had even said the direct $600 payments would be coming to Americans starting next week.