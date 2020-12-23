Hospitalizations, cases of COVID hit another record high days before holiday travel expected

As of Wednesday, 119 Americans were reportedly battling coronavirus in hospitals across the country

With Christmas just days away, the new year to follow and travel plans running rampant, there are now worries the holiday could spark another deadly countrywide surge.

ABC’s Marci Gonzalez reports.