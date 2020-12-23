Sixth person suffers allergic reaction to Pfizer COVID vaccine

( ) – The Alabama Department of Public Health reported that a person who received the Tuesday experienced anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, several minutes after taking the vaccine and while in required post-vaccine observation.

The person was immediately treated with at Decatur Morgan Hospital, where the vaccine was administered.

According to officials, the patient is stable and appears to be recovering. They say the patient had a previous history of anaphylaxis to biologic agents and, following risk assessment, wished to proceed with vaccine.

The ADPH noted that previous anaphylaxis to biologics is a precaution, not a contraindication, to COVID-19 vaccine.

As required by the emergency use authorization, the reaction has been documented and reported to the manufacturer.

Nationwide, six people have been reported to have had anaphylaxis after COVID-19 vaccine, according to the ADPH.