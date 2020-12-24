Experts warn of large coronavirus surge if holiday gatherings and travel are not kept to a minimum

ABC NEWS– Ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, health experts are warning of a possible “catastrophic” coronavirus surge if families do not keep their festive gatherings and traveling to a minimum. On a positive note, more than one million Americans have received their first dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ABC’s Averi Harper has more from New York.