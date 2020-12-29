Stimulus relief bill is signed as Congress works on new deal
President Trump signed the $900 billion dollar bill into law after refusing to sign it last week
(ABC News) — The President has ended questions as to whether or not he would agree with a bipartisan pandemic relief package.
Monday night, President Trump signing the 900 billion dollar bill into law as congress hammers out a second stimulus package that has but remains in limbo in the GOP lead Senate.
ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is Washington with the latest.