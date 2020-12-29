The future of the coronavirus relief checks is still up in the air

ABC NEWS– Whether most Americans will receive the $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks is in the hands of the Senate. President Trump has been pushing to more than triple the $600 payments approved by Congress, signing into law the massive relief bill that authorized the smaller checks. On Monday, the House voted to meet the president’s demand, but Republican senators have resisted increasing spending.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt has the details you need to know.