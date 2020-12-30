Department of the Treasury says stimulus checks are beginning to be sent out

ABC NEWS– Those long-awaited stimulus payments could be coming to your bank account soon, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department of the Treasury says direct deposits started going out overnight, and they’ll begin mailing out paper checks on Wednesday. Adults who qualify should expect up to $600, and another $600 for each qualifying child. The checks are going out as the fight to increase the amount on those stimulus checks hits yet another roadblock.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the details you need to know from Washington.