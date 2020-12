CDC casts grim coronavirus death toll prediction

ABC NEWS– The worst fears about that coronavirus variant found in the United Kingdom are coming true, with at least one more case reported in the United States. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a grim forecast, the virus could kill up to 424,000 people by January 23. Health officials are advising people to avoid gatherings in an effort to head off a post-holiday surge.

ABC’s Christine Sloan has the very latest.