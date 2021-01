Case of the new coronavirus variant discovered in Florida

ABC NEWS– As the number of deaths continues to climb in the United States, Florida has identified its first case of the United Kingdom COVID-19 variant: a man in his 20’s with no history of travel.

In response to the rapid growing number of hospitalizations, doctors and nurses on the front lines from both the east and west coast are begging the public to follow safety protocols.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest from Washington.