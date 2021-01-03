Woman killed, 3 deputies injured in shooting outside Houston nightclub

ABC NEWS: A woman was killed and three sheriff’s deputies were wounded when a gunman opened fire early Sunday during a fight in the parking lot of a Houston nightclub, authorities said.

The shooting erupted at 2:20 a.m. outside Set Nightclub in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, and police said they arrested a man suspected of being the alleged gunman when he turned up at a hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, Assistant Chief Troy Fenner of the Houston Police Department said at a news conference.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released. Fenner said the suspect is a man in his mid- to late-20s.

Fenner said it was not immediately clear how the suspected gunman was shot.

The three Harris County Sheriff’s deputies were moonlighting at the nightclub as security and were in full uniform when they were shot, according to the assistant chief.

The woman who was shot was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. Her name is being withheld by police pending notification of her relatives.

Fenner said the shooting occurred shortly after the nightclub closed. “There was a fight that broke out. The deputies were attempting to break up the fight. We have one suspect that began to fire upon the deputies,” Fenner said.

He said the motive for the shooting remained under investigation.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said all three deputies are expected to survive.