Final five episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ with host Alex Trebek air this week

Monday through Friday the trivia show will run the final shows with Trebek

(ABC News) — It’s the beginning of the end. ABC says they will begin airing the first of the five final episodes of ‘Jeopardy’ with longtime host Alex Trebek. All of the final shows were taped back in October, just 10 days before Trebek lost his 18 month battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Show producers say Monday night’s episode begins with a powerful message that was emotional for the entire staff.

ABC’s David Muir reports on why Trebek says he was determined to send a message to the many people who invited him into their homes for 36 years, for more than 80 thousand episodes. Alex Trebek was 80 years old.

2003 ‘ Jeopardy’ contestant Ken Jennings, who won 74 consecutive times on the game show has been named as the temporary guest host.

You can catch each episode every night right here on ABC Columbia at 7:30P.M.