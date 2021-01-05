2021 Grammy Awards postponed due to rise in COVID-19 cases

(ABC News) —The 2021 Grammy Awards have been postponed until March 14 due to ongoing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles County, where the event was scheduled to take place on Jan. 31, has the highest tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths of any county in the United States, according to a real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Data posted by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health showed there were 7,697 people who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday.

“After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd annual Grammy Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do,” read a joint statement from representatives of the Recording Academy, CBS, and Fulwell 73 Productions. “Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”