Georgia special runoff election too close to call

It is a race to the finish in Georgia where votes in the special runoff continue coming in

(ABC News) — The runoff election in Georgia where election workers have started counting votes in two of the most expensive and consequential U.S. Senate races.

If Republicans win even one of those seats, they’ll keep control of the Senate, potentially blocking much of President -Elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

ABC’s Zohreen Shah brings us the latest.