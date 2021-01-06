ABC News projects Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia Senate race

1/2 (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) President-elect Joe Biden campaigns in Atlanta, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, for Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right, and Jon Ossoff, left.

2/2 (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., speaks as President Donald Trump listens during a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.



GEORGIA (ABC News) – Raphael Warnock, a prominent Black preacher who leads the storied Ebenezer Baptist Church, secured a barrier-breaking victory in Georgia on Tuesday night.

The native-born son, who delivers sermons from the pulpit that once belonged to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will become the first Black senator from Georgia — a feat that closes out an election cycle dominated by the role of race in politics.

He is only the second Black senator elected from the south since Reconstruction, and among a rare class of 10 Black Americans who have served in the upper chamber.

ABC News projected just before 2 a.m. that Warnock will topple Loeffler, a prominent Republican donor and staunch ally of President Trump who earned political office after being appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to the seat.

In the remaining Georgia Senate race between Ossoff and Perdue, there is less than 1% separating the two candidates and so, the race is too close to project.