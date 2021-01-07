Four dead, 52 arrested after protests at the U.S. Capitol

The Metropolitian Police Department releases new details on the attack on the U.S. Capitol

(ABC News) — A stark difference in messages from Biden to Trump after what many say was one of the darkest days in U.S. history since 9/11.

The United States Capitol was under attack after Trump supporters stormed Congress.

The Metropolitan Police Department say a woman inside the building shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement.

Police say three others, a woman and two men also died after suffering from ‘medical emergencies’ during the protest as fourteen officers were injured as a result of the chaos. The Metropolitan Police Department say they made 52 arrests, 26 of them were on Capitol grounds.

