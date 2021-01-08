Alex Trebek says “So Long Folks” for the last time

Jeopardy airs montage tribute during end of last episode featuring longtime game show host

(ABC News) — This week ABC chose to air the final episodes of the trivia show taped by Alex Trebek 10 days before he died of his 18 month battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer.

The clips showing Trebek from various episodes along with the personality people had grown to know and love that he brought into millions of homes over a 36 year period. The signature phrase, ‘so long folks’ heard for a final time.

Jeopardy will continue to air weeknights on ABC at 7:30PM (ET) with various interim hosts until a permanent replacement for the game show host is announced.