U.S. sees another daily record number of coronavirus deaths

ABC NEWS– A grim new record was set overnight in the coronavirus crisis, as the U.S. tallied more than 4,000 deaths in one day according to the COVID Tracking Project. Vaccines are rolling out slower than expected, but there is potential good news about effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against two new variants of the virus.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest from New York.