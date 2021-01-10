Democrats will try to vote on 25th Amendment bill Monday, suggesting impeachment will follow

ABC NEWS: Democrats will take steps this week in the House to remove President Donald Trump, beginning with a call for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25 Amendment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to Democrats on Sunday.

The resolution would call on Pence “to immediately use his powers under section 4 of the 25th Amendment to convene and mobilize the principal officers of the executive departments in the Cabinet to declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

If Republicans block the move, Democrats will vote on the bill on Tuesday, and impeachment later this week.

“We are calling for the Vice President to respond in 24 hours,” Pelosi wrote, regarding Pence and the 25th Amendment.

Democrats will hold a private caucus call at 2 p.m.

Hoyer’s action on the floor will take place at 11 a.m. ET on the House floor.

Calls for the president’s removal come after a mob of pro-Trump supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday while Congress was voting to certify the electoral votes. The siege of the Capitol left at least five dead, including one Capitol police officer.