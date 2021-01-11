House prepares to move forward with impeachment proceedings if President Trump is not removed from office

ABC NEWS– House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House will move to impeach President Trump as soon as this week if Vice President Pence and the President’s cabinet don’t act to strip him of his powers over the riot at the U.S. Capitol. This pressure comes as more arrests have been made following last week’s attack, and as private companies reconsider their ties to President Trump.

ABC’s Elizabeth Schulze has the latest from Washington.