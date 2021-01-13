FBI says internal bulletin about calls for violence was sent before U.S. Capitol riots

The agency says they sent that memo out just one day before the violent insurrection at Capitol
ABC News,

(ABC News) –The Federal Bureau of  Investigation (FBI) tells ABC News a day before the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last week the agency says they sent out an internal bulletin.

The hope was to get the word out that even before the riots took place, they say there was a heightened concern for growing calls for violence at the Capitol.

Romina Puga has more as the manhunt for additional insurrectionists continues.

