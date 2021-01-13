Lottery fever hits as jackpot for games grow to $1 billion dollars

Your chances of winning are 1 in 300 million

(ABC News) — Lottery fever is in full swing from coast to coast this week as the Power ball and the Mega Millions games keep rising without winners.

The winnings from both games combined are worth more than one billion dollars and people are pulling out all the stops.

ABC’s Romina Puga has more on how people are lining up to get their hands on some new money in the new year.

If you did buy a ticket, or two here are the winning for the Mega Millions drawing from Tuesday night January 12, 2021 are: 12-14-26-28-33 and the Mega Ball is 9.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday January 13, 2021.

Good luck!