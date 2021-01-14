Biden releases $1.9 trillion dollar economic rescue package plan

(ABC News) –The ambitious $1.9 trillion proposal focuses on stimulus amid the ongoing pandemic.

Biden’s plan would dedicate more than $1 trillion of the $1.9 trillion price tag for direct stimulus, officials said, while $400 billion would go toward COVID-related projects, including the nationwide vaccination program, and $440 billion toward relief for communities and businesses.

The plan includes direct payments of up to $1,400 to families in need, that when combined with the recent $600 stimulus payment would deliver on Biden’s pledge to pass $2,000 of direct payments, along with a $400 weekly unemployment insurance benefit through September and a child tax credit.

President-elect Biden: “The very health of our nation is at stake… We will finish the job of getting a total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it the most.” https://t.co/s8IAVd0H4U pic.twitter.com/CEQPOjxYgy — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 15, 2021

-ABC News’ Molly Nagle