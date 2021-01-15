10 year old pens letter to officer crushed, attacked during U.S. Capitol riots

"Dear Officer, I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you"
ABC News,

(ABC News) — Ten year old Emma Jablonski watched in horror as the riots took place at the United States Capitol January 6th, 2021. After discussing her sadness over what she saw, her mother Johnna says she sat Emma down to have an open conversation and see what they could actually do.

The young girl decided to write a letter to officer Daniel Hodges, wishing him a speedy recovery. Her mother posted the heartfelt message on social media and what happened next touched many hearts, including the officer the letter was for.

ABC’s David Muir reports.

