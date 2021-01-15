10 year old pens letter to officer crushed, attacked during U.S. Capitol riots

"Dear Officer, I hope you heal from being crushed. I feel bad for you"

(ABC News) — Ten year old Emma Jablonski watched in horror as the riots took place at the United States Capitol January 6th, 2021. After discussing her sadness over what she saw, her mother Johnna says she sat Emma down to have an open conversation and see what they could actually do.

@cnnbrk Do you know how we could get this letter to the officer that was crushed in the doorway? My daughter was so devastated and sad to see that Americans were hurting each other. Your help would be greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/8mfVXwhkEH — Johnna Jablonski (@JohnnaJablonski) January 11, 2021

The young girl decided to write a letter to officer Daniel Hodges, wishing him a speedy recovery. Her mother posted the heartfelt message on social media and what happened next touched many hearts, including the officer the letter was for.

ABC’s David Muir reports.