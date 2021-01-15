President-elect Biden calls for larger stimulus checks, increase in the minimum wage

ABC NEWS– Just five days away from his historic inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling his plan to build back the American economy and fight the coronavirus. In addition to billions of dollars for vaccination efforts, Biden is calling for bigger stimulus checks for Americans, and a boost in the minimum wage. This comes as COVID-19 rages across the country, and the vaccine rollout inches along.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.