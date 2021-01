States question where second doses are from reserve stockpile

Concerns are rising about the reserve stockpile that appears to be lacking

(ABC News) — A lack of vaccines is a reality many states are facing Friday as the Trump administration faces new questions about its promise to release second doses from a reserve stockpile that does not seem to exist.

This comes as that that U.K. variant pops up in more states.

ABC’s Romina Puga has more.