With his inauguration less than a week away, President-elect Biden announces COVID relief package

ABC NEWS– In five days, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the next president of the United States, with the trial of his predecessor about to get underway. Massive security preparations for the inauguration are already largely in place, making the area look like an armed camp.

In truly extraordinary circumstances, in the middle of a pandemic, President-elect Biden announced a massive COVID relief package.

ABC’s Mary Bruce has the latest.