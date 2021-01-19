Capitol rioter who allegedly posted ‘Outside Pelosi’s office’ to Instagram arrested

1/1 (Roberto Schmidt/AFP, FILE) -- Riot police push back a crowd of supporters of US President Donald Trump after they stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.

(ABC NEWS) — Federal authorities are continuing to charge rioters who took part in the siege on Capitol Hill.

Robert Gieswein– part of the Oath-keepers related extremist group the Three Percenters– was charged with assaulting a federal officer with bear spray and a baseball bat.

According to court documents, Gieswein “encouraged other rioters as they broke a window of the Capitol building; entered … and then charged through the Capitol building.”

An FBI affidavit confirmed that Gieswein runs a private paramilitary training group called the Woodland Wild Dogs and that he was identified from a patch for that group that was visible on a tactical vest he wore during the attack on Congress.

The affidavit said that Gieswein gave a media interview echoing anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and that Congress needs to “to get the corrupt politicians out of office. Pelosi, the Clintons … every single one of them, Biden, Kamala.”

Another New York resident was also arrested Monday, according to federal court documents.

Nicholas Moncada, a 20-year-old former student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, was taken into custody at his Staten Island home. He allegedly livestreamed his “storming” of the Capitol on Jan. 6, prosecutors said.

Moncada allegedly also posted a selfie of himself inside the Capitol, captioning it, “Outside Pelosi’s office.”

He was recognized by fellow FIT students, who then alerted the FBI to his involvement, according to the court documents.

Moncada was an illustration major but has not been enrolled at the school since May 2020 and did not receive a degree, a spokesperson for FIT told ABC News.

In a statement to ABC News, Moncada’s attorney, Mario Gallucci, said he is not facing any violent charges.

“Mr. Moncada was taken into custody this morning by the FBI and has been charged with various sections of the United States Code for trespassing inside a restricted building and trying to disrupt or impeded the conduct of Government business, as well as, trespassing on the floor of various Government rooms including the House of Congress, the lobby adjacent to the floor and the Rayburn Room of the House of Congress,” Galluci said. “I do not believe he is being charged with committing any acts of violence. Mr. Moncada denies any participation in the effort to overthrow the Government, and he looks forward to defending his good name.”

Freeport, New York, resident Thomas Fee allegedly sent a relative of his girlfriend a selfie of himself inside the Capitol, prosecutors said. He’s been charged by authorities but is not in police custody.

In the text message, Fee, 53, allegedly wrote that he was “at the tip of the spear,” a reference to the Capitol rotunda, according to the court documents.

Fee drove to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5, and a license plate reader in New York picked up the Chevy Tahoe he was driving upon his return on Jan. 7, the court documents state.

Dozens of rioters who participated in the siege have been taken into custody.

Last week, the man seen wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie, Olympic gold medalist swimmer Klete Keller and several members of law enforcement were arrested in connection to the riot.

It is unclear whether Fee has retained an attorney.