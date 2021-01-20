Details on the 46th presidential inauguration celebration

The stage is set for Joe Biden to be sworn in as the next President of the United States

(ABC News) — The nation’s capital will welcome the 46th president differently than ever before due to COVID-19 restrictions and unprecedented security.

The changes come after the January 6th riot at the Capitol. The tens of thousands of spectators typical to inauguration ceremonies were replaced with thousands of American flags on the National Mall.

ABC’S Alex Stone has more on what you can expect to see Wednesday during a day full of events now in place for the celebration.