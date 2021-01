One year after the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the U.S., where does our country stand?

ABC NEWS– Thursday marks one year since the first coronavirus case was found in the United States. Now, more than 24 million infections are currently confirmed in the country. That means about one in every 13 Americans are testing positive. The Biden administration is promising change and a comprehensive approach to combating the pandemic.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.