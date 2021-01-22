Impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump set to begin next week

ABC NEWS– The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin next week. This comes after new Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the lone article of impeachment will be delivered from the House to the Senate on Monday.

It’s just the latest move that will keep Congress busy for the foreseeable future, as President Biden looks to confirm his Cabinet and press forward with his new agenda.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt breaks it all down from the nation’s capital.