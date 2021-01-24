Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in the military

ABC NEWS: Multiple people familiar with the matter confirm that President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that will lift the Pentagon’s ban on transgender people serving in the military on Monday.

The controversial ban was put in place by former President Donald Trump in 2017 that reversed the Obama administration’s policy to allow open service by transgender people.

New Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be on hand at the White House ceremony Monday, where the executive order will be signed.

“The ban will be officially lifted tomorrow,” said one of the individuals familiar with the matter.