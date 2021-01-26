Coronavirus case count is going down, but officials are worried about new variants of the virus

ABC NEWS– There are encouraging signs of the virus’ spread slowing here in the United States, with cases and hospitalizations going down, according to the COVID Tracking Project, but there’s real concern about new variants popping up across the country. While President Biden is warning things will get worse before they get better, he is still promising to help turn the pandemic around.

ABC’s Reena Roy has more from New York.