Experts say pain killers taken prior to COVID vaccine may reduce its effectiveness
Some medical professionals say medicine like acetaminophen, and ibuphrofen could keep vaccine from fully working
(ABC News) —COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are being offered to an increasing number of people. Vaccine recipients typically experience minimal side effects — the most common being temporary pain and swelling at the injection site, fevers, chills, tiredness, muscle aches and pains and headaches.
While these side effects are generally a minor nuisance to most people, some attempt to prevent them by taking common over-the-counter pain relievers like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen (e.g., Motrin, Advil) beforehand. However, experts said these medications might not just dull the pain, but they may dull the vaccine from fully working.
A study from Duke University found that children who took pain relievers before getting their childhood vaccines had fewer antibodies than those who did not take the medications, which could mean less protection. However, there were still protective antibody levels, despite the blunting.
“You always would like an optimal response to your vaccine,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist and professor of preventative medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News. “We are recommending that unless people have a substantial reaction to the first dose that they hold their [pain killers].”
“The vast majority of people have a bit of a sore arm,” said Schaffner, “but otherwise, they feel pretty well.”
While experts recommend against taking over-the-counter pain relievers before getting the vaccine, they say you should continue taking them if you are already doing so for another medical condition. Schaffner warned that stopping these medications could cause unintended problems and be more harmful than beneficial.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that after getting your shot, you should monitor for the side effects. As pain relievers and fever reducers are not intended for use before symptoms appear, talk to your doctor before vaccination to decide if you should take any over-the-counter pain relievers after receiving the shot.
Other, more natural ways to reduce pain and discomfort include: applying a clean, cool, wet washcloth over the injection site and moving or exercising your arm. And for a fever, drink plenty of fluids and dress lightly.
“If fever, chills, headaches develop after injection,” use pain relievers to help with your symptoms, but not before they develop and report any significant side effects to a medical professional, Wildes said.
Sean Llewellyn, M.D., Ph.D., is a family medicine resident physician at the University of Colorado and a contributor to the ABC News Medical Unit.
Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct that although ibuprofen is an anti-inflammatory, acetaminophen (Tylenol) is not.