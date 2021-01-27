President Biden says the U.S. will ramp up vaccine delivery in hard hit states

ABC NEWS– President Biden announced that the United States will ramp up vaccine deliveries by roughly 16% to hard pressed states over the next three weeks, and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall. Cases and hospitalizations are going down here in the country, but the virus is taking more than 3,000 lives a day according to Johns Hopkins University.

ABC’s Reena Roy has the latest.