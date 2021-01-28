Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan is COVID positive

GMA co host, NFL Hall of Famer is home in quarentine

(ABC NEWS) — ‘Good Morning America Co-host and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Strahan has Covid-19.

Strahan’s colleagues on the show confirmed that he tested positive for the virus. They say Strahan is at home in quarantine, and feeling well.

Co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Amy Robach say they have all been cleared to continue working after contact tracing.

They say Strahan is looking forward to returning to work.