Groundbreaking actress Cicely Tyson dies at 96

The Oscar nominated, 2x Emmy award winner was also the recipient of a 2016 Presidential Medal of Freedom
ABC News,
Image: AP

(ABC News) —NEW YORK — Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actor who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.

Tyson’s death was announced by her family, via her manager Larry Thompson, who did not immediately provide additional details. In the brief statement Thompson said,

“With heavy heart, the family of Miss Cicely Tyson announces her peaceful transition this afternoon. At this time, please allow the family their privacy,”

 

 

 

