The White House resumes talks over COVID relief package

President Biden says he will not go below $1400 dollars in his 'American Rescue Plan'

(ABC News) — COVID-19 relief talks continue to take place out of Washington.

President Joe Biden hopes to push through a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

Biden joined a House Democrats Caucus call Wednesday morning, telling members he’s willing to further target relief payments in his COVID-19 “American Rescue Plan” but that he will not go below the $1,400 amount proposed by the White House, according to a source on the call.

“We can make compromises but we must take care of the people. We have to go big,” he said, according to the source. “This package gets money into the pockets,” Biden continued. “We can’t walk away from additional $1,400 in direct checks we proposed because people need and frankly, they’ve been promised it. Maybe we can, I think we can better target that number. I’m OK with that. But … I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people.”

GOP senators whom Biden met with Monday night would scale back direct payments to Americans from $1,400 for those making up to $75,000, to $1,000 for those making up to $40,000 — a plan Biden has now confirmed he’s not on board with.

The House on Wednesday night approved a budget resolution that would allow the chamber to advance a coronavirus relief package through the reconciliation process, which would allow Democrats in the Senate to pass the measure with a simple majority vote.

The House voted 218-212 to approve the measure, effectively a party line vote, with Republicans voting against the measure that instructs committees to begin crafting the relief legislation.

The Senate is expected to approve its version of the resolution on Thursday, advancing the process to pass COVID-19 relief without Republicans following Biden’s recent meeting with GOP senators over their slimmed-down relief proposal.

ABC’s Karen Travers is at the White House with the latest.