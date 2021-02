U.S. surpasses 450,000 coronavirus related deaths

ABC NEWS– Wednesday, the United States surpassed 450,000 confirmed coronavirus related deaths, just 15 days after the country hit 400,000 deaths, according to the COVID Tracking Project. That’s about 3,300 deaths reported every day for the last two weeks. Experts say until more Americans are vaccinated, people need to stay cautious.

ABC’s MaryAlice Parks has more.