Lawmakers making progress on COVID relief package

ABC NEWS– Late into the night, lawmakers are moving on President Joe Biden’s nearly $2 trillion COVID relief package. Democrats are pressing on with a budget resolution allowing them to fast track aid for million of struggling Americans without any support from Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie in the Senate to advance those efforts.

ABC’s Andrew Dymburt is following the latest developments on coronavirus relief from Washington.

