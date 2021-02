Second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump to begin Tuesday

ABC NEWS– Arguments in the historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump are set to begin in less than 24 hours. According to Trump’s legal team, he won’t be there to defend himself.

Despite most Republican senators voting that they don’t believe the trial is constitutional, Democrats are hoping to make their case using videos from the January 6 insurrection.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest.