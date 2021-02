Legislators make opening arguments about the constitutionality of the impeachment trial

ABC NEWS– Never before has a president of the United States been impeached twice or stood for trial while no longer in office, but all that changed Tuesday afternoon. It would take 17 Republican senators to break party ranks to secure a conviction.

Tuesday, both sides argued if the trial is even constitutional since Trump is no longer in the Oval Office.

ABC’s Faith Abubey has the latest from Capitol Hill.