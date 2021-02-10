Aunt Jemima announces new name, removes ‘racial stereotypes’ from product

(ABC News) –Aunt Jemima is getting a new name, new logo and new look after announcing that it would be dropping the brand name following criticism that it featured a caricature of a Black woman that was a racist stereotype.

The new name — Pearl Milling Company — is an homage to the original mill built in 1888 that began making the self-rising pancake mix in 1889.

“Pearl Milling Company was a small mill in the bustling town of St. Joseph, Missouri. Using a pearl milling technique, they produced flour, cornmeal, and, beginning in 1889, the famous self-rising pancake mix that would go on to be known as Aunt Jemima,” read the company’s website in a statement announcing the change on Tuesday.

Aunt Jemima was one of the first brands to announce that it would be changing its name last June as protests unfolded across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed on May 25, 2020, when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

The move set off a series of announcements from other entities like the Washington Football Team, musical groups “The Chicks” and “Lady A,” and food products such as Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Butterworth’s and Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream who announced it was dropping the brand “Eskimo Pie” after a century — in examining the power of names.

Even the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that they will stop using nicknames of celestial bodies that are culturally insensitive.