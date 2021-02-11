Photojournalist

ABC Columbia, South Carolina’s fastest growing news organization has an immediate opening for a Full-Time Staff Photojournalist.

We are looking for a team oriented, hardworking and multi-talented individual to cover daily news and sports assignments. The successful candidate should possess excellent videography, lighting, and non-linear editing skills. This position also calls for previous experience with operating bonded cellular devices like Live U and TV U, and microwave trucks. In addition, a good working knowledge of a television studio, and its operations and procedures. Including the ability to learn how to run a teleprompter and time a live newscast. In addition, the candidate needs to be able to post content to the station’s social media platforms and web site. The ability to lift and carry 40 lbs., of equipment on a daily basis is required.

Good driving records required.

Must be available to work weekends and nights.

Send Hyperlinks with story samples to: rwandover@abccolumbia.com

Rich Wandover

Chief Photojournalist

ABC Columbia

5807 Shakespeare Rd

Columbia, SC 29223

Feb. 9, 2021

EOE