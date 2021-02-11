At least 5 dead in massive freeway pileup in Texas: Police
By Emily Shapiro
ABC NEWS– At least five people are dead from a massive freeway pileup in Fort Worth, Texas, according to Fort Worth police.
Police said multiple people were trapped from the crash.
Fort Worth police blamed the crash, which occurred on I-35, on the weather — freezing rain has caused slick roads in the Fort Worth area.
The accident scene covers about 1.5 miles, ABC Dallas affiliate WFAA reported.
“Expect lengthy delays,” police warned in a tweet. “I-35 is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820.”
“If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries, please exchange information and continue on safely. You can then notify your insurance when you arrive at your destination,” police tweeted.